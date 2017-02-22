版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business

Feb 22 Omega Protein Corp-

* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value

* Have initiated a strategic alternatives review for company's human nutrition business segment

* "There can be no assurances that this strategic review will result in any specific action, or as to its timing"

* In connection with strategic review, company has suspended its previously announced stock repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐