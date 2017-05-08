版本:
BRIEF-Omega Protein Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 8 Omega Protein Corp:

* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.6 million

* Omega Protein Corp says loss of foreign currency related to bioriginal food & science was $0.9 million for Q1 of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
