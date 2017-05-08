BRIEF-Omega Protein Q1 earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Omega Protein Corp:
* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.6 million
* Omega Protein Corp says loss of foreign currency related to bioriginal food & science was $0.9 million for Q1 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: