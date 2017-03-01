版本:
BRIEF-Omega Protein Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

March 1 Omega Protein Corp:

* Omega Protein announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $84.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
