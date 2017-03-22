BRIEF-Omega Protein says will not be able to utilize any H2B visa workers for 2017 fishing season

March 22 Omega Protein Corp:

* Says will not be able to utilize any h2b visa workers for 2017 fishing season

* Omega Protein Corp says possible co may operate up to 3 fewer vessels in gulf of Mexico than anticipated for portion or all of 2017 fishing season

* Omega Protein Corp -believes impact of any worker shortfall likely to be smaller at beginning of season, allowing time to address initial shortfall Source text (bit.ly/2mRE7lQ) Further company coverage: