公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial

May 17 Omeros Corp

* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial

* Omeros Corp - additional positive results support rapid advancement to phase 3 trial

* Omeros Corp - consistent with all other OMS721 clinical trials, no significant safety concerns have been observed

* Omeros Corp - most commonly reported adverse events in trial are fatigue and anemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
