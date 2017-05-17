BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Omeros Corp
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros Corp - additional positive results support rapid advancement to phase 3 trial
* Omeros Corp - consistent with all other OMS721 clinical trials, no significant safety concerns have been observed
* Omeros Corp - most commonly reported adverse events in trial are fatigue and anemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.