2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 Phase 2 trial

March 1 Omeros Corp

* Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy

* Omeros Corp - total of ten serious adverse events have been reported, none considered related to OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - two patients died of progression of cancer after less than three weeks of OMS721 treatment

* Omeros Corp - one patient died of graft failure after completing study and positively responding to oms721

* Omeros Corp - none of these deaths was considered by investigators to be related to OMS721 treatment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
