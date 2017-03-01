BRIEF-Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 Phase 2 trial

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Omeros Corp
* Omeros reports additional positive results from OMS721 phase 2 trial in patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy
* Omeros Corp - total of ten serious adverse events have been reported, none considered related to OMS721 treatment
* Omeros Corp - two patients died of progression of cancer after less than three weeks of OMS721 treatment
* Omeros Corp - one patient died of graft failure after completing study and positively responding to oms721
* Omeros Corp - none of these deaths was considered by investigators to be related to OMS721 treatment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"