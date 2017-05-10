版本:
BRIEF-Omeros reports Q1 revenue $12.3 million

May 10 Omeros Corp

* Omeros Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $12.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
