BRIEF-Omeros says FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to OMS721 for treatment of IgA Nephropathy

June 13 Omeros Corp:
* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to Omeros’
MASP-2 inhibitor OMS721 for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy
* Omeros' second phase 3 clinical program for OMS721 slated
to begin this year
* OMS721 is also being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical
program for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
* OMS721 also being evaluated in a phase 2 clinical program
for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic
microangiopathy
* One or more additional OMS721 phase 3 clinical programs
planned to initiate this year in IgA nephropathy, stem cell
transplant-associated TMA
* Following discussions with FDA and European Medicines
Agency, phase 3 program for OMS721 in atypical hemolytic uremic
syndrome is in progress
* Preparing to initiate manufacturing scale-up of its MASP-3
antibodies in advance of clinical trials
* Omeros also expects to commercialize OMS721 for one or
more therapeutic indications as a subcutaneous injection
* Preliminary clinical evidence indicating that drug may
demonstrate "substantial" improvement over existing therapies is
required
