2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Omni Health receives $1 mln in bridge financing as part of $6 mln capital raise plan

May 3 Omni Health Inc

* Omni health receives $1 million in bridge financing as part of $6 million capital raise plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
