BRIEF-Omnicell announces Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Omnicell Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omnicell announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $172 million to $178 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $720 million to $740 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 to $1.34
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $748.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.