版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Omnicell announces Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

May 4 Omnicell Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicell announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $172 million to $178 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $720 million to $740 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 to $1.34

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $748.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐