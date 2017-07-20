FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 and year-to-date 2017 results
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 上午11点05分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 and year-to-date 2017 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 revenue $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating margin for Q2 of 2017 increased to 14.9 pct versus 14.5 pct for Q2 of 2016

* Omnicom Group Inc - organic growth in Q2 of 2017 as compared to Q2 of 2016 was 0.2 percent in North America

* Omnicom Group Inc - components of change in revenue included a decrease in revenue from negative foreign exchange rate impact of 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

