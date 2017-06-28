BRIEF-Omnova reports Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Omnova reports growth in specialty businesses in 2017 second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million
* Says company remains on track to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017
* Omnova Solutions Inc says during second half of fiscal 2017, expects margin expansion from continued value pricing and softening raw material costs
* Omnova Solutions Inc- "Considering all options as we proactively address our unprofitable China Coated Fabrics Business"
* Omnova Solutions Inc - In Q2 of 2017, company recorded an impairment loss of approximately $12.9 million related to China Coated Fabrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: