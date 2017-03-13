BRIEF-ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 ON Semiconductor Corp:
* ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 million of convertible senior notes
* ON Semiconductor Corp - intends to offer, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 in a private offering
* ON Semiconductor Corp - intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to repay portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its term loan b facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: