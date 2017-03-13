版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes

March 13 ON Semiconductor Corp:

* ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 million of convertible senior notes

* ON Semiconductor Corp - intends to offer, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 in a private offering

* ON Semiconductor Corp - intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to repay portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its term loan b facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐