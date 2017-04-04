BRIEF-On Semiconductor Corp makes changes to distributor revenue recognition

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 On Semiconductor Corp
* On Semiconductor Corp announces changes to distributor revenue recognition
* On Semiconductor Corp - does not expect transition to "sell-in" method to have any material impact to co's results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* On Semiconductor Corp - revenue recognition will occur at time company ships products to distributors starting with q1 of 2017
* On Semiconductor Corp - expects to recognize one-time adjustments to various line items in consolidated statement of operations for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm