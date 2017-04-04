版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-On Semiconductor Corp makes changes to distributor revenue recognition

April 4 On Semiconductor Corp

* On Semiconductor Corp announces changes to distributor revenue recognition

* On Semiconductor Corp - does not expect transition to "sell-in" method to have any material impact to co's results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* On Semiconductor Corp - revenue recognition will occur at time company ships products to distributors starting with q1 of 2017

* On Semiconductor Corp - expects to recognize one-time adjustments to various line items in consolidated statement of operations for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
