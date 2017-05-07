版本:
BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18

May 7 ON Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $1.285 billion to $1.335 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.18

* Says backlog levels for Q2 of 2017 represent approximately 80 to 85 percent of anticipated q2 2017 revenue

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
