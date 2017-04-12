版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor says CEO Jackson's total 2016 compensation was $8.7 mln

April 13 ON Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor Corp says CEO Keith D. Jackson's total 2016 compensation was $8.7 million versus $7.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p9JWNW Further company coverage:
