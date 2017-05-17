版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman

May 17 ON Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board

* Alan Campbell to succeed J. Daniel McCranie as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐