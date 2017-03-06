BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 On Track Innovations Ltd :
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
* USAT seeks payment of $4.9 million plus interest and costs - sec filing
* Company denies allegations in complaint and intends to defend complaint- sec filing
* On march 3, 2017, company filed a claim in united states district court against masterwork
* Seeks payment of $2.5 million plus interest, costs due to masterwork's refusal to perform obligations related to purchase order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.