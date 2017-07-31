FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Oncobiologics Inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点16分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Oncobiologics Inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Oncobiologics Inc

* Oncobiologics inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing

* Oncobiologics - under agreement, co agreed not to pursue any alternative transactions subject to certain limited exceptions, for period of 75 days

* Oncobiologics - under certain circumstances under termination of exclusivity agreement, company agreed to pay third party a break-up fee of $7.5 million.

* Oncobiologics Inc - company also entered into a strategic licensing agreement with same third party

* Oncobiologics Inc - under terms of strategic licensing agreement, company received an upfront payment from third party of $1.25 million

* Oncobiologics - under terms of strategic licensing agreement, co is scheduled to receive an additional $1.25 million upon notice, acknowledgment milestone

* Oncobiologics - strategic licensing agreement grants third party exclusive, sublicensable license for sale of ons-1045 biosimilar product candidate

* Oncobiologics - co is eligible to receive royalties at upper single-digit percentage rates of annual net sales of ons-1045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below