2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Oncocyte posts Q1 loss per share $0.16

April 28 Oncocyte Corp

* Oncocyte continues to make progress towards commercialization; reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
