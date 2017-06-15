版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study

June 15 OncoCyte Corp:

* OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study

* OncoCyte - ‍submitted abstract of NICE-BC study findings to medical conference, if abstract accepted anticipates reporting final results later this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐