BRIEF-Oncocyte submits application for CLIA certification

March 21 Oncocyte Corp

* Oncocyte Corp - has submitted its application for CLIA certification of its laboratory in second half of 2017

* Oncocyte Corp - company expects to receive certification during q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
