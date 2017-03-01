版本:
BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharma and Achieve Life Science announce strategic collaboration with National Institutes of Health

March 1 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncogenex Pharma says Achieve Life Science and co announce strategic collaboration with National Institutes of Health to advance development of cytisine

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says results of initial study are expected in second-quarter of 2017

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says multiple key cytisine development and regulatory milestones expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
