BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharma believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient to fund currently planned operations for next 12 months

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oncogenex pharma - believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient to fund currently planned operations for at least next 12 months
* Oncogenex pharmaceuticals inc - revenue for q4 was zero
* Oncogenex pharmaceuticals inc - net loss for q4 and year ended december 31, 2016 was $5.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans