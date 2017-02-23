版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharma believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient to fund currently planned operations for next 12 months

Feb 23 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncogenex pharma - believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient to fund currently planned operations for at least next 12 months

* Oncogenex pharmaceuticals inc - revenue for q4 was zero

* Oncogenex pharmaceuticals inc - net loss for q4 and year ended december 31, 2016 was $5.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
