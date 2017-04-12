BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech announces registration pathway and clinical development plan

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Oncolytics Biotech Inc -
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan
* Announced initial registration pathway and clinical development plan for reolysin, proprietary immuno-oncology viral agent
* Trial will recruit approximately 44 patients across up to six myeloma UK clinical trial network centres in UK
* Oncolytics and Celgene UK & Ireland are providing respective products for muk eleven
* Oncolytics is providing Reolysin and Celgene UK & Ireland is providing imnovid and revlimid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)