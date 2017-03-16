版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech enters collaboration with Myeloma UK and Celgene

March 16 Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics biotech enters into first-in-class collaboration with Myeloma UK and Celgene using Reolysin in combination with Imnovid or Revlimid in patients with Myeloma

* Phase 1b trial will study immuno-viral therapy, Reolysin in combination with Celgene Corporation's immunomodulatory drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
