BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech Inc announces FDA fast track designation for Reolysin

May 8 Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc announces FDA fast track designation for Reolysin in metastatic breast cancer

* Oncolytics Biotech-based on co's understanding of Reolysin, is pursuing metastatic breast cancer as its primary focus for late-stage clinical testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
