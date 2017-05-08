BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech Inc announces FDA fast track designation for Reolysin

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Oncolytics Biotech Inc:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc announces FDA fast track designation for Reolysin in metastatic breast cancer
* Oncolytics Biotech-based on co's understanding of Reolysin, is pursuing metastatic breast cancer as its primary focus for late-stage clinical testing
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing