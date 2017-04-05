版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech says Reolysin doubles survival in breast cancer patients

April 5 Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics Biotech inc says Reolysin more than doubles overall survival in patients with mutated p53 metastatic breast cancer

* Oncolytics Biotech -patients with mutated p53 metastatic breast cancer saw a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐