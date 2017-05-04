版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Oncomed doses first patient with anti-tigit antibody in phase 1 clinical trial

May 4 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncomed doses first patient with anti-tigit antibody in phase 1 clinical trial

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial will be conducted at five centers in U.S. And is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐