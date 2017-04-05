BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma reports new data presented at American Association for Cancer Research

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes
* Oncomed Pharma- in series of preclinical studies, anti-rspo3 with paclitaxel chemo showed synergistic anti-tumor activity in tumors with rspo3 translocations
* Oncomed Pharma- preparing to file ind application with U.S. FDA during first half of 2017 for its novel gitrl-fc trimer immuno-oncology agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.