公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma says to initiate Phase 1a single-agent study of OMP-313M32 in first half of 2017

April 3 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Plans to initiate a phase 1a single-agent study of its anti-TIGIT antibody (OMP-313M32) in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
