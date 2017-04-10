BRIEF-Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept
* Oncomed - Bayer Pharma notified co of decision not to exercise option to license WNT pathway inhibitors vantictumab, ipafricept for strategic reasons
* Oncomed - Effective June 2017, co to retain worldwide development & commercialization rights to vantictumab, ipafricept, WNT pathway biologics
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - small molecule program under companies' collaboration continues without change
* Oncomed - will be conducting internal portfolio review and prioritization to determine next steps for all programs, including vantictumab, ipafricept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022