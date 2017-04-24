BRIEF-Oncomed reports workforce reduction

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oncomed announces workforce reduction
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - oncomed will reduce its workforce by approximately 50 percent, resulting in 64 remaining full-time employees
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - company anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations through q3 2019
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations through q3 2019
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - expects to realize significant cost savings of about $60 million over next 2 years associated with personnel, operating expenses
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - estimates one-time severance related charges of $2.6 million related to termination benefits and other related expenses
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - adjusted guidance for its anticipated 2017 expenses to approximately $90 million
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - majority of severance-related charges will be paid by end of q2 of 2017
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - "will also seek to maximize value from potential interest in partnering assets to which it has worldwide rights" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.