版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AT $2.10/SHARE

April 21 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.48 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $2.10PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐