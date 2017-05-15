BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $1.23

May 15 Onconova Therapeutics Inc
* Onconova therapeutics, inc. Reports recent business
highlights and first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $200,000 versus $1.5 million
* Onconova therapeutics inc - believes that its current cash
and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its ongoing
trials and operations to end of 2017
* Onconova therapeutics inc - cash and cash equivalents as
of march 31, 2017, totaled $15.4 million, compared to $21.4
million as of december 31, 2016
* Q1 loss per share $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.01, revenue view $160000.00
