BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports recent business highlights

March 27 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. reports recent business highlights and year-end 2016 financial results

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - co believes its current cash, cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund ongoing trials and operations into Q4 of 2017

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, totaled $21.4 million, compared to $19.8 million as of December 31, 2015

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - enrollment on track for inspire pivotal trial of IV Rigosertib in 2nd line HR-MDS