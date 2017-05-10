BRIEF-Oncosec announces clinical collaboration with Merck

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Oncosec Medical Inc
* Oncosec announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of immunopulse IL-12 and keytruda(pembrolizumab) for metastatic melanoma
* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed
* Says under agreement, Oncosec will sponsor and fund study and Merck will provide keytruda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit