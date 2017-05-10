版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Oncosec announces clinical collaboration with Merck

May 10 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of immunopulse IL-12 and keytruda(pembrolizumab) for metastatic melanoma

* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed

* Says under agreement, Oncosec will sponsor and fund study and Merck will provide keytruda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐