BRIEF-Oncosec announces positive phase II data for Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab

Feb 23 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec announces positive phase ii data demonstrating company's Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab increased response rates in anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma patients

* Combination therapy continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated

* New data from combination therapy showed 48% best overall response rate

* Combination of Immunopulse IL-12 and pembrolizumab can convert "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors

* Expect to initiate immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab study later in 2017