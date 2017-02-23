BRIEF-Oncosec announces positive phase II data for Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Oncosec Medical Inc
* Oncosec announces positive phase ii data demonstrating company's Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab increased response rates in anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma patients
* Combination therapy continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated
* New data from combination therapy showed 48% best overall response rate
* Combination of Immunopulse IL-12 and pembrolizumab can convert "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors
* Expect to initiate immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab study later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: