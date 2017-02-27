BRIEF-Oncosec granted FDA fast track designation for ImmunoPulse IL-12 for treatment of metastatic melanoma

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 Oncosec Medical Inc:
* Oncosec granted FDA fast track designation for immunopulse® IL-12 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma following progression on pembrolizumab or nivolumab
* Says clinical trial is planned to initiate in first half of 2017
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals