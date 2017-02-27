版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Oncosec granted FDA fast track designation for ImmunoPulse IL-12 for treatment of metastatic melanoma

Feb 27 Oncosec Medical Inc:

* Oncosec granted FDA fast track designation for immunopulse® IL-12 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma following progression on pembrolizumab or nivolumab

* Says clinical trial is planned to initiate in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐