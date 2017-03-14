版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Oncosec Medical says entered into technology access program agreement with Inhibrx

March 14 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec medical inc says entered into a technology access program (tap) agreement with inhibrx, lp

* Oncosec medical- inhibrx will use co's proprietary gene delivery technologies; genesis research generator, proprietary applicators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
