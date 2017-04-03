版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-OncoSec says presents preclinical data demonstrating improved systemic anti-tumor response following modifications to il-12 gene delivery therapy

April 3 OncoSec Medical Inc

* OncoSec Medical says presents preclinical data demonstrating improved systemic anti-tumor response following modifications to IL-12 gene delivery therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
