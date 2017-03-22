BRIEF-Ondeck announces extension, upsize of revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 On Deck Capital Inc:
* OnDeck announces extension and upsize of revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank
* On Deck Capital Inc - amended its asset-backed revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank to extend facility's maturity date to march 2019
* OnDeck announces extension and upsize of revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank
* On Deck Capital Inc - amended credit facility to increase facility's borrowing capacity by about $52 million to a total of up to approximately $214 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.