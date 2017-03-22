版本:
BRIEF-Ondeck announces extension, upsize of revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank

March 22 On Deck Capital Inc:

* On Deck Capital Inc - amended its asset-backed revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank to extend facility's maturity date to march 2019

* On Deck Capital Inc - amended credit facility to increase facility's borrowing capacity by about $52 million to a total of up to approximately $214 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
