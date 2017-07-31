BRIEF-One Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

July 31 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc-

* One Gas announces second-quarter 2017 financial results; narrows 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $350 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - FY2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to be about $2.94 to $3.04

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S