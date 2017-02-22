版本:
BRIEF-One gas reports Q4 earnings per share $0.80

Feb 22 One Gas Inc-

* One Gas announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.80

* Capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
