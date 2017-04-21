BRIEF-ONE Group Hospitality CFO Samuel Goldfinger resignes

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 ONE Group Hospitality Inc-
* The ONE Group Hospitality announces management changes
* Says CFO Samuel Goldfinger resigned
* ONE Group Hospitality Inc says company has commenced a search for a new Cfo
* ONE Group Hospitality- goldfinger entered separation agreement with co pursuant to which he agreed to assist co with its transition to a new CFO
ONE Group Hospitality - board determined that COO role will be temporarily eliminated
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022