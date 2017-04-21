版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六

BRIEF-ONE Group Hospitality CFO Samuel Goldfinger resignes

April 21 ONE Group Hospitality Inc-

* The ONE Group Hospitality announces management changes

* Says CFO Samuel Goldfinger resigned

* ONE Group Hospitality Inc says company has commenced a search for a new Cfo

* ONE Group Hospitality- goldfinger entered separation agreement with co pursuant to which he agreed to assist co with its transition to a new CFO

* ONE Group Hospitality - board determined that COO role will be temporarily eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
