版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-One liberty -on May 10, entered equity offering sales agreement with Deutsche Bank securities to sell shares through "at market" equity offering

May 10 One Liberty Properties Inc:

* One Liberty -on may 10, entered equity offering sales agreement with Deutsche Bank securities to sell shares through "at market" equity offering

* One Liberty Properties Inc says common stock to be sold through atm offering , par value $1.00 per share, have aggregate sales price of up to $50 million Source text for (bit.ly/2q4bCqa) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐