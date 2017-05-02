版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Onebeacon Insurance Group reports Q1 book value per share of $10.91, a 2.8 pct rise

May 2 Intact Financial Corp

* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says book value per share of $10.91, reflecting an increase of 2.8% for Q1 of 2017, including dividends

* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says net written premiums were $256.9 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8.3% from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐