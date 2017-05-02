版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-OneBeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial for $1.7 bln

May 2 OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd:

* OneBeacon - to be acquired by intact financial corporation for $1.7 billion; deal for $18.10 per share

* OneBeacon- OneBeacon debt of about $275 million to remain outstanding; expects to continue paying qtrly dividends as per past practice prior to deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐