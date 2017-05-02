版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Onebeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial Corporation for $1.7 billion

May 2 Onebeacon Insurance Group

* Onebeacon Insurance Group says deal for $18.10 per share

* Onebeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial Corporation for $1.7 billion

* In addition, Onebeacon debt of approximately $275 million will remain outstanding

* Transaction was unanimously approved by Onebeacon's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐