BRIEF-Onemain Holdings reports proposed senior notes offering

May 9 Onemain Holdings Inc:

* Onemain Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed senior notes offering

* Onemain Holdings Inc - unit is proposing to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
